(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Officers say that a man disguised as a woman was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) following a robbery at a Dollar General store on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Brandon Hoskins was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of Aggravated Robbery.

Shortly after 8:50 p.m., officers were called to the Dollar General located on the 2400 block of South Prairie Avenue on reports of an armed robbery.

Once on scene, officers profiled the suspect through surveillance footage, which showed Hoskins wearing a black hoodie and a black and red flannel shirt. Security videos also showed the suspect running east across Prairie Avenue toward the Pueblo Village Apartments.

Surveillance footage at the apartments confirmed that Hoskins ran into an apartment on the property. A perimeter was set and officers were given consent by the unit’s resident to search the apartment.

During the search, six individuals were present inside the unit, according to PPD. One of the individuals was later identified as Hoskins, who was dressed as a woman in a wig, camisole and padded bra, according to police.

Officers found clothes matching those the suspect wore during the robbery. Hoskin’s ID and wallet were also discovered in the pants of the discarded clothing.

One of the other occupants of the apartment had a large number of bills in denominations matching those taken from the Dollar General store, said PPD.

Further investigation found that Hoskins had come into the apartment just before officers arrived. PPD stated that Hoskins admitted he had just robbed the Dollar General store and began pulling money out of his pockets.