Police respond to two accidents at intersection of East Platte Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — Part of East Platte Avenue is shut down at the intersection of North Chelton Road because of two separate traffic accidents.

Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted just before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday that they closed the intersection to all traffic due to the two accidents.

Police say one accident involved a car that hit a pedestrian. While the second involved on-lookers of the first crash.

Police ask that you avoid the area and to expect delays.

FOX21 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story!

