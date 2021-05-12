Police respond to two accidents at intersection of East Platte Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — Part of East Platte Avenue is shut down at the intersection of North Chelton Road because of two separate traffic accidents.
Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted just before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday that they closed the intersection to all traffic due to the two accidents.
Police say one accident involved a car that hit a pedestrian. While the second involved on-lookers of the first crash.
Police ask that you avoid the area and to expect delays.
FOX21 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story!