Police respond to two accidents at intersection of East Platte Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — Part of East Platte Avenue is shut down at the intersection of North Chelton Road because of two separate traffic accidents.

Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted just before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday that they closed the intersection to all traffic due to the two accidents.

Intersection of E. Platte Ave and N. Chelton Rd closed to all traffic due to two traffic accidents. One accident involved an auto vs. pedestrian. Second accident involved on-lookers of 1st accident. Avoid the area and expect delays.@CSPDComCenter @CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) May 12, 2021

Police say one accident involved a car that hit a pedestrian. While the second involved on-lookers of the first crash.

Update, left and center lanes of WB Platte at Chelton are open. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) May 12, 2021

Police ask that you avoid the area and to expect delays.

FOX21 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story!