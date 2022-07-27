COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police responded to the Kum & Go near Hancock Expressway and Academy Boulevard on a shooting victim at that location.

According to police, the call came in at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday reporting a shooting. Police responded and found a man suffering a gun shot wound to the torso. Police said the shooting happened on Dickens Drive in the area of Meadowlark Park, and the man drove to the Kum & Go to get help. The victim was transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown.

Some kind of altercation led to the shooting at a different location, though police did not provide additional details.

There is law enforcement presence in the area, residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.