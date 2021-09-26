Police searching for Pueblo Chile and Frijole Festival shooter

UPDATE: Pueblo police have obtained an Attempted 1st Degree Murder arrest warrant for 18-year-old, Victor Villalobos for Saturday night’s shooting at the Chile and Frijole Festival.

If you have any information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Villalobos, contact Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward

ORIGINAL: PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is recovering from serious injuries after he was shot late Saturday evening at the Chile and Frijole Festival.

Around 10:44 p.m., Pueblo police officers responded to the 100 block of S Union Avenue regarding a shooting.

One man was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that a disturbance between two men started before the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim.

Detectives from the Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Section responded and initiated an investigation into the incident. At the time of this report, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006.