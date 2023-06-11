(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a minor traffic crash resulted in shots being fired into the victim’s vehicle, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, officers were informed of a crash in the 800 block of North Academy Boulevard. They were told it appeared someone involved in the crash received serious injuries.

Responding officers found an unconscious woman inside the vehicle. According to CSPD, a minor crash occurred between the victim and suspect vehicles. A short time later, the driver of the suspect vehicle fired multiple gunshots into the victim’s vehicle, which resulted in one person getting hit.

The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.