(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) has released more information about a deadly crash on Highway 50 early Friday morning on Aug. 4 and determined the death of the pedestrian involved to be a suicide.

CCPD said on Friday at around 4:47 a.m. officers were called to Highway 50 and Dozier Avenue on a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian. When police arrived, they found the pedestrian, later identified as 74-year-old Balazs Farago of Cañon City, dead on the scene.

Officers and detectives, along with the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, investigated the incident and found evidence that helped to determine the incident to be a suicide.

CCPD said an autopsy was performed on Monday, and toxicology results are still pending.