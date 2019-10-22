Police release affidavit in Colorado Springs murder

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News has learned new information after a woman was found dead in a home near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Templeton Gap Road over the weekend.

According to an affidavit released by the police department, 42-year-old Frederick Young called the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center to “turn himself in” after finding his wife dead.

Records show when officers responded, they found 39-year-old Jennifer Young dead on the kitchen floor. Officers say they observed blood on the kitchen floor, wall and counter, as well as obvious injuries to the woman’s head. They also noted several signs of a physical disturbance.

After interviewing the couples’ friends, detectives learned they’d all attended a wedding the night before. Friends reported Frederick was jealous of another man who also attended the event and the couple had been arguing over it.

Officers say when they found Jennifer’s body, she was still wearing the outfit she had on at the wedding. They say there were no signs of a forced entry.

Frederick Young has been charged with his wife’s murder.

Young’s death is the 19th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2019. At this time last year, there had been 26 homicides in the city.