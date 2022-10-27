(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) recovered just under $32,000 worth of stolen vehicles alongside other law enforcement agencies in a recent bust.

Five stolen vehicles with a total value of just under $32,000 were recovered in an operation conducted by the Fountain Police Department, Cañon City Police Department and local Parole.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said that two men were arrested and charged with First Degree Motor Vehicle Theft. A woman was arrested and her charges were referred to the District Attorney’s Office. A second woman was being held by police on a local warrant and on a Parole Hold out of Denver.

The public is reminded to lock their doors and windows when they park, and to hide any valuables out of sight, according to PPD.