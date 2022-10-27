(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) recovered just under $32,000 worth of stolen vehicles alongside other law enforcement agencies in a recent bust.
Five stolen vehicles with a total value of just under $32,000 were recovered in an operation conducted by the Fountain Police Department, Cañon City Police Department and local Parole.
PPD said that two men were arrested and charged with First Degree Motor Vehicle Theft. A woman was arrested and her charges were referred to the District Attorney’s Office. A second woman was being held by police on a local warrant and on a Parole Hold out of Denver.
The public is reminded to lock their doors and windows when they park, and to hide any valuables out of sight, according to PPD.