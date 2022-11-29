(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, not just for gifting that special someone a thoughtful gift, but they’re also a lucrative time of the year for porch pirates.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said porch pirates are prowling for packages on doorsteps, and it only takes a couple of seconds for them to disappear. In an effort to mitigate the rise in these crimes, PPD has provided tips to avoid having your packages stolen by porch pirates.

“By taking extra precautions, it may prevent you losing out on an exciting gift or present you spent your money on,” said PPD in a post on Twitter.

Helpful tips to keep your packages from being stolen:

Purchase a doorbell camera to assist with notification of delivery and identification

Track the shipping and routing of the package

Have packages require a signature for delivery

Ask a relative or neighbor to take packages off your porch and hold them for you

Choose to pick up packages from the store or post office instead of being delivered

Picking up your orders from retail stores may also save you some money, as many of them offer free in-store pickup as an alternative to paying for shipping. RetailMeNot has a list of retailers offering Buy Online/Pickup In-Store, including tech, groceries, clothing, home goods, health and beauty, and more.

Amazon also offers simple ways to avoid porch pirates, including Amazon Hub pickup locations- secure lockers in convenient locations that will hold your packages until you can pick them up at a time that is convenient around work, kids’ activities, school, etc.

Click here to find an Amazon Hub near you. You can also learn more about Amazon Hub through their Help & Customer Service page.

Only certain purchases are eligible for shipping to an Amazon Hub, so be sure to review your shipping options before clicking “buy now.”