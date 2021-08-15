Death investigation reported at Weber Street and Colorado Avenue

UPDATE: CSPD has confirmed that officers are investigating a death at Weber Street and Colorado Avenue.

According to the CSPD Gold Hill Division, first responders received initial reports around 9 a.m.

The police department said it will release a statement once it gathers more information.

Officers investigate the scene.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an area located near the intersection of S Weber Street and E Colorado Avenue.

Information is limited at this time but CSPD did confirm there is an ongoing investigation after a citizen advised Colorado Springs Fire Department Station #1 about a “serious situation.” CSPD was soon called to assist.

FOX21 is on the way to the scene and will update as more information is released.

