Police officers arrest accused sex-trafficker in Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, January 3, the Colorado Springs Police Department reports its officers responded to the La Quinta Inn on North Academy Blvd. on a report of a man “making a disturbance” in a hotel hallway.

Officers say when they arrived, they found 32-year-old Princeton Jackson trying to get back into a room where two young adult women were staying. Officers noted all three people had traveled to the Springs from Kansas and had begun arguing about money.

One of the young women told officers she was being sex trafficked by Jackson and provided evidence that he forced her to perform commercial sex. She said he was keeping the money she made from it.

The second young woman also gave officers a statement confirming she was being pimped by Jackson.

CSPD Officers arrested Jackson on charges of sexual servitude, pimping, obstruction of a peace officer, and crimial mischief.

He’s set to make his first appearance in El Paso County court on February 15.