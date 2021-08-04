Police: Man who shot at cops suspected in an earlier shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man wounded by police after he allegedly fired on officers investigating a fatal shooting in suburban Denver is suspected of being involved in the earlier shooting.

Police in Commerce City said Wednesday the 27-year-old man remained hospitalized following the shooting a day earlier but was expected to recover from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man allegedly shot at the officers as they were questioning a person matching the description of a possible suspect in the first shooting.

Police say a bullet went through the sleeve of one officer’s uniform, but the officer wasn’t injured.

