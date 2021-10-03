Police: Man tries to murder another man with a machete; authorities searching for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working to find the man, they say, tried to kill another man with a machete.

According to CSPD, officers from the Falcon and Gold Hill Divisions were dispatched to a report of an assault at 8100 North Academy Boulevard around 4:15 Saturday afternoon.

The reporting party told authorities a man had been struck with a machete and the suspect had fled. When officers arrived, they found a man with a “severe laceration to his head.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital where medical personnel discovered he had a laceration and a fractured skull.

The suspect has been identified as Timothy Lott, 40, for whom an Arrest Warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder is being sought.

Police said the incident was an isolated event that resulted from a domestic violence-related situation.