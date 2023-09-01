(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a missing woman believed to be in the Pueblo area.

PPD said 34-year-old Melissa Whitsitt was last seen in Winter Park on Aug. 13, but she may be in Pueblo.

According to Police, Whitsitt was last seen with a cell phone but it has been turned off since her last appearance.

Police believe Whitsitt is in danger and is potentially being held against her will. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at (719) 553-2502.