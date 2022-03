LA JUNTA, Colo — The La Junta Police Department needs your help finding a missing person.

Ryan Rangel was last seen Wednesday night around 7:00 P.M. at the Loaf N Jug on West 3rd street in La Junta.

He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

If you have seen Rangel or have information, please contact the La Junta Police department.