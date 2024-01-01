(COLORADO SPRINGS) — No one was injured when shots were fired at a car that struck a motorhome in southwest Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, they were called to the 1600 block of Lorraine St regarding a disturbance with shots fired. When officers arrived, they learned that a car had struck a motorhome. The occupants inside then exited the motorhome and fired at least one shot into the engine area of the vehicle before the car fled the scene.

Officers contacted the vehicle several blocks away.

According to The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), no one was injured, and all involved parties were contacted. No suspects have been arrested at this time.