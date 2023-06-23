(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, June 23.

Around 5:10 a.m. CSPD tweeted that due to police activity, westbound East Boulder Street at Farragut Avenue is blocked and eastbound E. Boulder St. is blocked at North Logan Avenue. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and to drive safely.

Police told FOX21 that the Major Crimes Unit is on the scene investigating a shooting.

The road closures are near UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central but the hospital is still accessible if needed.