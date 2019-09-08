Police investigating robbery in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery in eastern Colorado Springs Saturday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 11 P.M. at a business off Bonfoy Avenue. The suspect pulled a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register, according to police. No one was injured.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money and fled the area on foot. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect at this time.

The suspect is described as an unknown race, male. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a black ski mask when he entered the business.