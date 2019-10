COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating an armed robbery at the 100 block of East Fillmore Street Saturday night.

Police are looking for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint around 10 p.m. and fled on foot.

Police say the suspect is described as thin, 5′-5’05” wearing a baseball cap and black hoodie with a bandanna over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs Police Department.