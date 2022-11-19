(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred on Friday, Nov. 18.

Shortly after 7:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported at the Encore at First and Main in the 3600 block of Powell Point. The reporting witnesses advised of a fire in a third-story unit. Multiple CSFD personnel responded and requested police assistance.

A fire suppression system was engaged and water damage compromised multiple units in the building, according to CSPD.

An occupant of the involved unit was transported and treated at a hospital. All residents of two involved units were displaced but found alternative housing with family or friends.

Apartment maintenance responded and initiated repairs.