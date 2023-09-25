(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was found dead in eastern Colorado Springs overnight on Sunday, Sept. 24.

CSPD said on Sunday, at around 3 a.m. officers were called to the 3200 block of Divine Heights near Tutt Boulevard and South Carefree Circle about a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man dead inside an apartment. Detectives from the Homicide Unit were called and continued the investigation. Police said no arrests have been made but all involved parties are accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, if you have any information contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.