Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police are on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash near Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard.

Police say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, after the driver hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. Officers say the motorcyclist died on impact.

It is unknown whether, drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors in the crash.

Police say both north and southbound lanes of Tutt are closed at Barnes. Officers are asking people to please avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

