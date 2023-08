(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the afternoon hours of Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 4:02 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of North Academy Boulevard near Palmer Park Boulevard about an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery and officers are following leads to identify the suspect.