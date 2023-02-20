(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 18 near South Academy Boulevard and Milton E Proby Parkway.

According to CSPD, at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a reported robbery in the 3700 block of Drennan Road, near S. Academy Blvd. and Milton E Proby Pkwy.

Police say a man entered the business with a handgun and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing.