(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a woman’s body was found late night Monday, Oct. 10, just southeast of Memorial Park.

According to CSPD on Monday, at around 8:15 p.m. officers were called about a dead body that was found in the 500 block of Erie Road, which is near the intersection of South Union Boulevard and Airport Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead on scene.

The Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded, and CSPD said the death is suspicious. Officers continue to investigate.