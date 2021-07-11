El Paso police investigating after shooting leaves a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound

UPDATE: Police say the location of the shooting was around S Academy Boulevard and Highway 85-87.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police investigating after shooting leaves a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound

On July 11, around 12:18 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Fire Station 8 for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 13-year-old female victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was in the process of being transported to the hospital when they were told to stop at the fire station for medical assistance.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

The investigation has been handed over to the El Paso County Sherriff Office.