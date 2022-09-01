COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the early morning hours on Thursday.

On September 1 around 12:20 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive, near East Fountain Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and transported the victim to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect left the scene after the shooting, and they continue to investigate.