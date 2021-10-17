Police investigating after finding man inside a car with a gunshot wound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is dead and police are investigating after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to Bonfoy Ave. and E. Boulder St. around 8:30 Saturday night to investigate a traffic crash.

When first responders arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on scene.

CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation. The circumstances associated with the incident remain under investigation.

Additional information will be released by the PIO’s Office as it becomes available.