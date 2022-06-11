COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 4400 N Chestnut St.

Just after 1 a.m., CSPD received multiple reports of shots fired near Jackson Elementary School.

A witness reported a victim with a gunshot wound in the same area.

Officers responding to the scene located the victim and called for medical services. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

At this time, no suspect information is available. However, CSPD believes it is not a random incident.

Evidence from the scene indicated multiple shots were fired, according to police reports.

CSPD Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault unit says this is still an ongoing investigation.