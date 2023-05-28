(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after receiving reports of two large disturbances that occurred Sunday afternoon on May 28.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., officers were called to the Sky View Sports Complex located at 2890 Resnik Drive to investigate a reported disturbance. Responding officers learned some of the people involved left prior to their arrival.

CSPD said those who remained were questioned, but probable cause could not be determined and police eventually left the area.

About ten minutes later, CSPD received a report of a large disturbance and possible stabbing at the same location. Officers were told a second disturbance, related to the first, broke out resulting in a large fight.

During the fight, a man displayed a gun and threatened another person. Several individuals were assaulted. Once the fight was over, several people left before police arrived.

According to CSPD, the stabbing was unfounded. No arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing.