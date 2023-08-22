UPDATE: TUESDAY 8/22/2023 12:25 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department said the area is now clear.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigate suspicious package in Pueblo

TUESDAY 8/22/2023 12:10 p.m.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to avoid the area near West 4th Street due to a suspicious package.

PPD reported the alert at around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Police said the area surrounding the 700 block of Elmhurst Place should be avoided while officers investigate a suspicious package.

