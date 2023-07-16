(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a suspicious item found in a storm gutter Sunday morning on July 16.

Shortly before 11:40 a.m., CSPD received reports of a suspicious item in a storm gutter on Montebello Drive W near Montebello Plaza. CSPD said the item is being evaluated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

Montebello Drive W is closed between Cambria Drive and Meadowland until further notice, per CSPD.

