LA JUNTA, Colo. — The La Junta Police Department & the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead early Friday morning.

At 6:30 a.m., the La Junta Police Department received a 911 call regarding a man lying in the street at the intersection of Ninth Street and Santa Fe Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The Otero County Coroner identified 47-year-old Charles Shane Cheatham of La Junta. Cheatham’s death was ruled a homicide by the El Paso County Coroner after conducting an autopsy.

Police believe that the victim was stabbed in his residence located near the corner of South Chestnut Street and Colorado Avenue. Cheatham left the residence and was helped by a good samaritan on the street.

No arrests have been made in this case. Police say there is no threat to the community at this time.