(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 21.

Shortly before 7:50 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call for service near the corner of Delta Drive and El Morro Road. Witnesses described the shooter holding a long black gun that resembled a rifle.

During the investigation, officers found a building with four bullet holes on the side of the building. The bullets did not enter the residence and no injuries were reported at the time.

CSPD says the investigation is still ongoing.