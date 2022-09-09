COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting near the 3000 block of Mallard Dr.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival but was positively identified.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.