COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early morning.

At 12:25 a.m., CSPD Patrol Officers responded to a reported disturbance possibly involving an individual with a firearm near the intersection of Palmer Park Blvd and N Academy Blvd.

When officers arrived on scene, they were notified of a potential shooting that occurred. Officers were told that a man was possibly injured.

During the investigation, officers located the reported victim south of the location. He was suffering from a serious injury and was transported to a hospital for advanced medical care. The victim is currently in critical but stable condition.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Section Homicide/Assault Unit responded to assume responsibility for the ongoing investigation.

Palmer Park Blvd. from Academy Blvd. to Potter Dr. was closed to traffic. Areas both north and south of the location had a police presence and were closed to pedestrian traffic for several hours.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate the shooting.