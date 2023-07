A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night, July 1.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Airport Road for a shooting, per CSPD. A 911 caller told police shots had been fired from a vehicle.

No victims have been located and officers are working to identify suspects at this time said CSPD.