(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a shooting was reported at an apartment complex Friday evening on May 5.

At around 5:36 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Carmel Drive on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening injury that was not a gunshot wound, per CSPD. The victim was later transported to a hospital.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time and the investigation is ongoing, said CSPD.