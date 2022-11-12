(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Friday night on Nov. 11.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a robbery in progress of a business near the corner of North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.

CSPD said the suspect attempted to rob the business but was unable to gain access to the money inside. The suspect left in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction. The identity of the suspect is currently unknown.