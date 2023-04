(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon on April 24.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers were alerted of a bank robbery in the 1100 block of North Circle Drive.

Responding law enforcement learned a man presented a note to bank employees and was then provided with an undisclosed amount of money, per CSPD.

The suspect ran from the area before officers arrived.