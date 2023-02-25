(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery and a shooting after a man was found at the scene injured from a gunshot wound, early Saturday morning on Feb. 25.

Shortly before 2:50 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of North Academy Boulevard on reports of a robbery. Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital. The man is expected to recover from his injuries, according to CSPD.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the community.

Detectives from the Robbery/Assault Unit were notified and assumed control of the investigation.