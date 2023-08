(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a possible sexual assault early Saturday morning, Aug. 5.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers responded to a reported sexual assault near International Circle and Parkside Drive, according to CSPD.

Officers contacted the victim and transported the woman to a hospital. When officers located the scene, they found a man who was later detained as a possible suspect, per CSPD.