(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a house fire that occurred Friday evening on Feb. 3.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., a resident of a home near the 700 block of Swope Avenue and East Monument Street called 911 to report a fire in the house. When officers arrived, they located a fire in the basement of the home.

CSPD said the fire was extinguished, but an investigation into the cause of the house fire was postponed until Saturday morning on Feb. 4, due to the conditions of the home.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, per CSPD.