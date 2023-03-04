(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting early Saturday morning on March 4.

Shortly after 12 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue on a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man dead on scene.

The victim’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to PPD. The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man at a later time.

No suspect has been taken into custody at this time. This is the fourth homicide investigation of 2023 in the city of Pueblo.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to contact the PPD’s Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542 7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.