CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed to death early morning.

At 1:47 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing near the corner of Greenwood Ave and N 9th St.

When CCPD officers arrived on scene, they discovered a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest. The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 33-year-old man suspected of the stabbing is being detained for questioning by investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation and will continue to be updated.