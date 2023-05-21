(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is on scene investigating a homicide after a man was found dead near a home early Sunday morning on May 21.

Shortly before 1:55 a.m., an officer heard several shots fired near what he believed to be the 2300 block of Lake Avenue. While police tried to locate the shooting, PPD received reports of shots being fired and a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Poplar Street.

Responding officers found a man lying in the yard of a home in the 2600 block of Poplar Street. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the victim at a later time.

PPD said its detectives are at the crime scene investigating the eighth homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2023.

Investigators are interested in viewing any video of the area during the time of the shooting, stated PPD. If you have information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.