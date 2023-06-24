(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene Friday night, June 23.

At approximately 11:23 p.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of Airport Road on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers found the pedestrian but not the vehicle, said CSPD.

Police were told there was a disturbance between the victim and the occupants of the vehicle. The vehicle had struck the victim prior to driving away from the scene.

No arrests were made and the case continues to be investigated.