(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after an explosive device was found in a newly bought home Saturday afternoon on April 8.

Shortly after 2:25 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of Delaware Drive on reports of an explosive discovered in a home. According to CSPD, the reporting party had recently purchased a house and found an explosive 40 mm training round while cleaning the backyard shed for the first time.

Officers evacuated nearby residents and set up containment around the location. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers safely removed the device from the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.