Police investigate early morning shooting on North Academy Boulevard

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a shooting happened at a business early Sunday morning.

According to CSPD, officers were called to a business located on the 1800 Block of N. Academy Blvd around 2:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting.

Officers learned that numerous shots were fired and several people were injured. All parties involved had non-life threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 