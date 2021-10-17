Police investigate early morning shooting on North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a shooting happened at a business early Sunday morning.

According to CSPD, officers were called to a business located on the 1800 Block of N. Academy Blvd around 2:15 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting.

Officers learned that numerous shots were fired and several people were injured. All parties involved had non-life threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. At this time, no arrests have been made.