Police investigate early morning shooting near Colorado business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department has opened an investigation after several gunshots were heard early Sunday morning.

According to the department, officers were near 2100 Academy Place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots from a nearby business. By the time police arrived, the suspects had driven away.

Officers discovered two cars exchanged gunfire in the business’ parking lot and damaged other nearby vehicles. Police say two vehicles were involved and possibly three people.

While police were investigating what happened, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Initially, an un-related vehicle was seen leaving the shooting scene firing rounds from the passenger window. Officers engaged in a brief pursuit that was later terminated.

That vehicle was later involved in a traffic collision with its owner and the investigation determined the vehicle was not involved in the initial reported shooting.

A 9mm pistol was recovered from the vehicle.